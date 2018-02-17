Low stratus clouds lifting to produce mostly sunny skies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Expect mild, foggy mornings and warm afternoons throughout this weekend.

Saturday Morning: Fog and low stratus move in again from the southwest to the northeast

through late-morning. Where windy conditions exist low visibilities should not be a problem. Morning temperatures will start out in the low-60s and will climb through the 70s.

Saturday Afternoon & Evening: High pressure in the Gulf is providing us with a southwesterly wind flow, therefore conditions will remain dry and relatively warm. Highs will reach the low 80s. Overnight a weakening cold front will slide into Southeastern Georgia, giving a few extra clouds across our northernmost counties.

Sunday Morning: Those same clouds will provide us with a mostly cloudy start to a new week. Temperatures will start out in the 60s again, but winds will shift in from the northeast giving us a sea breeze for the day.

Sunday Afternoon & Evening: Mostly cloudy skies will continue, however, rain is unlikely. Highs will only reach the mid-to-upper 70s.

President's Day: Expect dry and warmer conditions with no to low rain chances as winds shift out of the southeast.

Beach & Marine: Forecast: High pressure will be southeast of the region today, with a weakening cold front moving through tonight into early Sunday. High pressure will build to the northeast late Sunday through the early part of the week. High pressure will build to the east mid week. Low risk for rip currents through Sunday. Saturday and Monday will give the most sunshine at the beaches with highs in the mid-70s, while Sunday delivers a sea breeze with more clouds.

