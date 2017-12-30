Saturday: Last, warm dry day before major cold air snap

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Frost Advisory and a Dense Fog Advisory are in effect through 9 a.m. for portions of inland Southeastern Georgia and across the western Suwannee Valley in Northeastern Florida. Expect visibilities to fall below a quarter of a mile throughout the morning. A few pockets of freezing fog cannot be ruled out; however, icing isn’t expected on roads or bridges.

Today: Mostly sunny skies will allow highs to reach the low-60s across Northeastern Florida and part of Southeastern Georgia; meanwhile, 50s are expected along coastal Southeastern Georgia. Expect winds out the west no higher than 10 mph.

Tonight: Another mostly clear will allow temperatures to dip into the mid-to-upper 30s; a few areas may manage to hang on to temperatures in the low-40s. Winds will flow out of the northwest near 10 mph.

New Year’s Eve: Increasing clouds and high temperatures in the 50s to lower 60s are expected on the final day of the year as light winds flow out of the north.

Tomorrow Night: 40% rain chances with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will fall into the 30s across Southeaster Georgia, while lows are expected to dip into the 40s across Northeastern Florida. North winds up to 15 mph. The rain showers will carry over in the first morning of 2018.

The Week Ahead: Expect a very cold start to the beginning of 2018 as a cold front pushing on New Year’s Day delivering bone-chilling temperatures. Monday night temperatures will hit freezing in Jacksonville and will likely fall below the 32° mark in locations to the north and west of the River City. Highs during the first week of the year will only reach the upper-40s and lower-50s. The next chance for rain after the first day of the year doesn't’come until Wednesday.

