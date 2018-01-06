Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with highs near 50°

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Another chilly day is on tap! Today highs across Northeastern Florida will reach the upper-40s and low-50s, while highs across Southeastern Georgia will only the mid-to-upper 40s. Expect mostly sunny skies as a few high clouds push. Lights winds will flow into the region out of the north as a result of a dominant area of high pressure across the Eastern United States. One more hard freeze is in the forecast tonight as temperatures will likely drop down below freezing across much the area.

A slight warm-up is expected as we kick-off the second week of January. Tomorrow high temperatures will rise into the upper 40s to lower-50s Southeastern Georgia and mid-50s through inland Northeastern Florida with mid 50s along the coast. Skies will go from partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day as a breezy onshore flow produces winds ranging between 15-20 mph along the coast with a low chance of a light passing shower.

Conditions should be relatively mild during the Jaguars Game as northeasterly winds push in temperatures will hover near the low-to-mid 50s during the game with increasing clouds.Overnight lows will remain above freezing Sunday night ranging from mid-30s interior Georgia to mid-40s coastal Georgia and mid-40s inland Northeastern Florida while pressing toward 50° near the coast. Monday marks the return of seasonably-normal weather, however, scattered rains are in the forecast for both Monday and Tuesday as daytime highs return to the mid-to-upper 60s.

