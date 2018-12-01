Saturday: Scattered showers impact NE FL while thunderstorms move across SE GA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A warm front will produce scattered showers and thunderstorms across the First Coast today.

Saturday: Southeastern Georgia will be the focal point for the heaviest rainfall and strongest storms throughout the afternoon and evening hours. 1-3 inches of rainfall are possible across the region. Meanwhile, south of I-10, mostly cloudy conditions along with light to moderate rain are expected during the mid-morning and early afternoon.

Temperatures in Jacksonville and throughout the rest of Northeast Florida will reach the mid 70s while locations across Southeast Georgia will only the upper 60s and low 70s as southerly winds flow in at 5-15 mph.

Sunday: A few passing storms are possible tomorrow, but warmer and drier conditions will be in place area wide. Partly cloudy skies are expected as temperatures reach the mid 80s.

The Week Ahead: Rain return as a cold front moves east Monday. Behind the front, another dose of cold and dry air rushes Tuesday and Wednesday.

