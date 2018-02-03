Saturday stays chilly, breezy ahead of Sunday's showers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We'll start Saturday under mostly sunny skies, however, temperatures are quite chilly as some areas are waking up with temperatures in the 30s.

Mild and dry conditions will persist throughout the day as highs will only reach the upper 50s this afternoon. Despite the low rain chances, it will be quite windy as northeasterly breezes push in between 10-20 mph.

Tonight increasing clouds will spread throughout the area. The cloud cover will keep overnight temperatures in the upper 40s across Southeastern Georgia while lows will be in 50s across Northeastern Florida. The winds will also calm down through the evening hours.

Tomorrow we'll start out dry south of I-10, but early rain showers will start moving into inland Southeastern Georgia before sunrise. Expect rain showers along with a few pockets isolated pockets of thunderstorms south of the state line to arrive shortly after noon. These rains will likely last through early evening before tapering off after 7 p.m. We're expecting less than 1" in most locations.

Sunday temperatures will rebound to the 70s for highs and low 50s for lows. Next week will start out dry and temperatures will be slightly above-average, before rain moves again by midweek.

Sunrise: 7:16 a.m.

Sunset: 6:05 p.m.

