Saturday: Sunny skies, northerly breezes along with cooler temperatures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Clear skies and chilly temperatures through Saturday morning will serve as reminder that we are still technically in winter. Morning lows are starting in the low to mid 40s.

Cooler than average temperatures will continue throughout the day as northerly breezes keep high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, expect for areas in our southernmost counties which may visit the lower 70s.

There are no chances for showers and the winds will be out of the north between 10-15 mph. Even chiller temperatures will start your Sunday as overnight lows will fall into the mid to 30s inland to the mid 40s along the NE FL coast. Expect clear sunny skies again with cool afternoon temperatures topping out in the mid 60s. Winds will build out of the north with speeds in the teens as a new week begins.

Strong high pressure will build to the north over the weekend. Low pressure will be to the northeast through the weekend. Enhanced flow between these two systems will produce Small Craft Advisory conditions into the early part of next week.

Our next best chance for rain comes on Tuesday evening a cold front will move southeast across the region Tuesday into Tuesday night. High pressure will build to the west in the middle of the week.