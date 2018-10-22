Saturday's heat made for 99 days at 90° or more for 2018

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Saturday afternoon's high of 90° in Jacksonville broke the high-temperature record for the day of 89°, set in 2006.

Saturday's heat makes a total of 99 days in 2018 that we hit 90° or more. Our average number of days we hit 90° or more per year is 82 days. We are running 20.73% above average for number of days per year above 90°.

We saw record breaking warmth five days so far this month. On Oct 15, we hit 91° which broke the previous record for that day of 90° which was set in 1990.

The next day we hit 93° breaking the record of 92° set last year in 2017. The Oct. 16 temp also was record breaking this year, as the hottest day in Jacksonville this late in the calendar year. The prior latest date that the high temperature reached 93° was October 10, 2009.

We hit 94° Oct 17, breaking our previous high temperature record for today that was 91°, set in 1989. We broke a second record with that 94° making it the hottest that it has ever been in Jacksonville that late in the year. The prior latest date where the high reached 94° was Oct. 9 in 1941. The average last day of a 94° high is Aug. 29.

The latest in the year that we have ever hit 90° was Oct 27th. but that doesn't look likely to be challenged this year.

