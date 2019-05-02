Scallop season dates set for 2020, early season limits lowered

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - At its May meeting near Tallahassee, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) set bay scallop regional seasons for 2020 and beyond.



The Commission also approved allowing direct transit of legally-harvested bay scallops through closed areas starting in the 2019 season.



The 2019 bay scallop seasons were set earlier this year. View current season dates, regulations and more here by clicking on “Recreational Regulations” and “Bay Scallops,” under the “Crabs, Shrimp and Shellfish” tab.



Approved seasons for 2020 and beyond (including bag limit changes during June in parts of Taylor and all of Dixie counties):

Gulf through northwestern Taylor County and Levy, Citrus and Hernando counties will be open July 1 through Sept. 24 each year. The 2020 season for Gulf County will likely be modified by Executive Order in early 2020 after the FWC has the opportunity to evaluate ongoing scallop restoration efforts and the recovery of St. Joseph Bay scallop populations.

Remaining portion of Taylor County and all of Dixie County: Open season June 15 through Labor Day each year. Bag/vessel limit from June 15-30 lowered to one gallon whole/one cup shucked per person or five gallons whole/two pints shucked per vessel, whichever is less. Beginning July 1, the regular bag/vessel limit applies.

Pasco County open starting the third Friday in July and continuing for 10 days each year.

This season structure allows FWC to balance stakeholder desires and community needs with the sustainability of local scallop populations.

