Scattered evening showers and coastal fog expected

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The overnight fog eventually cleared by the mid day. The clouds and light, scattered coastal showers held up in the upper 60s and low 70s for afternoon highs.

Tonight the chances for passing, light coastal showers is persistent, especially in St Johns and Duval counties. Late tonight the chances for showers fade. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Coastal dense fog is expected again this evening. The combination of milder air over the relatively cooler ocean made for dense sea fog last night and the same scenario is setting up this evening. we could see coastal fog spreading inland overnight, reducing visibilities and possibly prompting another Dense Fog Advisory.

Wednesday will be mild and cloudy, with good chances to see a passing light coastal shower moving onshore. (50% chances for rain) Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. We are in a fog prone weather pattern for the next several night, especially our coastal areas.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy, but a little drier and warmer. Expect afternoon highs in the mid 70s and only a slight chance to see a shower.

Friday will be the warmest and wettest day this week, with afternoon highs reaching the upper 70s before 60% chances for showers sweep through. The rain is ahead of a strong cold front that puts us in the mid 30s again for Sunday morning.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.