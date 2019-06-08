Scattered showers, thunderstorms expected off-and-on throughout weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to develop and move northeast from the Gulf Coast this morning. After a short break, stronger storms and heavier downpours will likely develop this afternoon across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

The strongest storms will be capable of producing strong and possibly damaging winds along with areas of locally heavy rainfall. Abundant clouds and an early day storms will keep high temperatures mostly in the 85° to 90° range today. Overnight temperatures will dip into the lower 70s inland and mid to upper 70s along the coast as a few lingering storms and showers attempt to roll offshore.

Sunday more scattered showers and storms return. The rainy trend even continues into the workweek, however, intermittent breaks of sunshine are expected.

Between Saturday morning and Monday evening, Jacksonville could receive up to half an inch of rainfall while areas west of the metro across our inland could add an inch or more to the rain gauge.

Beach & Boating Forecast: South to southwest winds will prevail over area waters with nightly wind surges bringing speeds up towards Caution levels. Afternoon sea breezes are expected to develop over the near shore waters. Seas will be in 2 to 4 foot range. Periods of showers and thunderstorms will impact the waters the next few days. Expect the strongest activity during the afternoon and evening hours.

Rip Currents: Low risk today with offshore winds. Moderate risk on Sunday as winds increase from the south increasing the longshore current.

