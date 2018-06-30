Scattered storms, heavy rain expected in Jacksonville through weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Saturday starts a very rainy and stormy trend across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia - a trend that will continue through the entire weekend as a result of a low pressure center west of the region and higher than average moisture contents in the air. Despite the higher rain chances, there will be decent amounts of sunshine.

Today scattered storms and heavy rainfall will start along the Gulf of Mexico before coverage spreads further east by late morning and early afternoon. The Jacksonville metro area is likely to see off and on storms through the early afternoon with downpours continuing after sunset. In like fashion, rain and storms will develop over Southeast Georgia during the late afternoon.

Additionally, the merging of the sea breezes will also reinforce stormy activity already in place by mid-afternoon. A dominate south-southeasterly flow will produce wind speeds near 10 mph. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Overnight a few linger showers are expected as temperatures fall into low to mid 70s.

We'll experience a brief break from the rain Sunday morning. Scattered storms and heavy rain will develop along and near the I-75 corridor during the late morning hours. The merging of the sea breezes will ignite some storms near I-95 by mid-afternoon. Overall, the coverage of rain showers today will higher than Sunday.

Sunday high temperatures will return to upper 80s and lower 90s. Slightly drier air will sneak in Monday and Tuesday as high pressure edges in from the north, however, heavy downpours and scattered storms are expected to return by the Fourth of July.

Low risk for rip currents throughout the weekend.

