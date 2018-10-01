September was one of the warmest & most humid on record

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - According to the National Weather Service office in Jacksonville, September 2018 will go down as one of the warmest and most humid months on record in Jacksonville. Records go back to 1871 and were located downtown before moving to the airport location in 1956.

The average temperature in September tied the August 2018 value for the warmest month of the year. This is only the fourth time the average temperature in September was the warmest month of the

calender year, previously occurring in 1933, 1925 and 1921. The lowest temperature for the month was 71 degrees which was the warmest value for all-time and only the sixth time the low temperature did not fall below 70 degrees, and the only time the low did not fall below 70 degrees at the airport location. The dewpoint temperature never dropped below 69 degrees for the entire month this

year. Also of note, the temperature has not fallen below 69 degrees for 115 consecutive days since June 7th of this year. This stretch is ranked 4th all-time but is the longest stretch on record at the

airport location. Meanwhile, the precipitation for the month of September was well below average, but nowhere near record breaking.



Jacksonville International Airport Site

Temperatures

The average temperature for September was 82.4 degrees which is 4.2 degrees above normal for Jacksonville International Airport. This ranked as the 2nd warmest September on record for Jacksonville behind 83.3 degrees in 1925, but note that it was the warmest on record at the airport location.

The average daily high was 91.1 degrees which tied September 1925 for the all-time record. The temperature reached 90 degrees or higher on 22 days which ranked 3rd behind 25 days set in 1980. The average daily low was 73.7 degrees which ranked 9th, but was the highest all-time at the airport location. There were no record high maximum or minimum temperatures recorded for the month.

The average dewpoint temperature for the month was 74.2 which was 3.5 degrees above normal. This will rank as the most humid September on record breaking the previous average dewpoint record of 73.9 in September 1979.



Rainfall

September recorded 15 days with thunderstorms at the airport which is 7 days above normal and ranks 3rd all-time behind the record of 19 days in September 1930. There were 13 days of measurable rainfall in August at Jacksonville International Airport. Monthly rainfall totaled 3.41 inches which is 4.78 inches below normal. The greatest 24 hour total in August was 1.29 inches on the

19th. There were no daily precipitation records during the month.

Wind

The average wind speed for September was 5.7 miles per hour. The peak wind speed was 9.5 miles per hour on the 15th. The peak wind gust for the month was 23 miles per hour on the 2nd, 3rd, 4th

and 19th.

October Outlook

The temperature outlook for northeast Florida and southeast Georgia indicates between a 60 and 70 percent chance of above average temperatures. The precipitation outlook for northeast Florida and southeast Georgia indicates equal chances for either above average or below average precipitation. The average temperature for October is 70.4 degrees. The average max temperature is 80.4 degrees and the average min temperature is 60.5 degrees. Average rainfall for the month of October is 3.93 inches.

