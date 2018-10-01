Weather

September was one of the warmest & most humid on record

Jacksonville's temperature report from the National Weather Service

By Rebecca Barry - Meteorologist

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - According to the National Weather Service office in Jacksonville, September 2018 will go down as one of the warmest and most humid months on record in Jacksonville. Records go back to 1871 and  were located downtown before moving to the airport location in 1956. 
The average temperature in September tied the August 2018 value for  the warmest month of the year. This is only the fourth time the  average temperature in September was the warmest month of the 
calender year, previously occurring in 1933, 1925 and 1921. The  lowest temperature for the month was 71 degrees which was the  warmest value for all-time and only the sixth time the low  temperature did not fall below 70 degrees, and the only time the low  did not fall below 70 degrees at the airport location. The dewpoint  temperature never dropped below 69 degrees for the entire month this 
year. Also of note, the temperature has not fallen below 69 degrees  for 115 consecutive days since June 7th of this year. This stretch  is ranked 4th all-time but is the longest stretch on record at the 
airport location. Meanwhile, the precipitation for the month of  September was well below average, but nowhere near record breaking.


Jacksonville International Airport Site
Temperatures
The average temperature for September was 82.4  degrees which is 4.2 degrees above normal for Jacksonville  International Airport. This ranked as the 2nd warmest September on  record for Jacksonville behind 83.3 degrees in 1925, but note that  it was the warmest on record at the airport location. 

The average daily high was 91.1 degrees which tied September 1925  for the all-time record. The temperature reached 90 degrees or  higher on 22 days which ranked 3rd behind 25 days set in 1980. The  average daily low was 73.7 degrees which ranked 9th, but was the  highest all-time at the airport location. There were no record high  maximum or minimum temperatures recorded for the month. 

The average dewpoint temperature for the month was 74.2 which was  3.5 degrees above normal. This will rank as the most humid September  on record breaking the previous average dewpoint record of 73.9 in  September 1979.


Rainfall
September recorded 15 days with thunderstorms at the  airport which is 7 days above normal and ranks 3rd all-time behind  the record of 19 days in September 1930. There were 13 days of  measurable rainfall in August at Jacksonville International Airport.  Monthly rainfall totaled 3.41 inches which is 4.78 inches below  normal. The greatest 24 hour total in August was 1.29 inches on the 
19th. There were no daily precipitation records during the month.

Wind
The average wind speed for September was 5.7 miles per hour.  The peak wind speed was 9.5 miles per hour on the 15th. The peak  wind gust for the month was 23 miles per hour on the 2nd, 3rd, 4th 
and 19th.

October Outlook
The temperature outlook for northeast Florida and  southeast Georgia indicates between a 60 and 70 percent chance of  above average temperatures. The precipitation outlook for northeast  Florida and southeast Georgia indicates equal chances for either  above average or below average precipitation. The average  temperature for October is 70.4 degrees. The average max temperature  is 80.4 degrees and the average min temperature is 60.5 degrees.  Average rainfall for the month of October is 3.93 inches.

