JACSKONVILLE, Fla. - The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Camden County and Southern Glynn County in southeastern Georgia until 7p.m.

At 6:11p.m, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodbine, moving northeast at 15 mph. The primary concern is 60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail, and damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include Brunswick, Woodbine, Dock Junction, Country Club Estates and Dover

Bluff.