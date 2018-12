Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Duval, Clay, Baker, & Bradford Counties

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN JACKSONVILLE HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHEASTERN BRADFORD COUNTY IN NORTHERN FLORIDA... SOUTHEASTERN BAKER COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN FLORIDA... NORTHWESTERN CLAY COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN FLORIDA... SOUTHWESTERN DUVAL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN FLORIDA... * UNTIL 1000 AM EST. * AT 921 AM EST, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR CECIL FIELD, OR 8 MILES NORTH OF MIDDLEBURG, MOVING EAST AT 40 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CECIL FIELD, MAXVILLE, NORMANDY, OAKLEAF PLANTATION, BELLAIR-MEADOWBROOK TERRACE AND JACKSONVILLE HEIGHTS.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN JACKSONVILLE HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHEASTERN BRADFORD COUNTY IN NORTHERN FLORIDA... SOUTHEASTERN BAKER COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN FLORIDA... NORTHEASTERN UNION COUNTY IN NORTHERN FLORIDA... NORTHWESTERN CLAY COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN FLORIDA... SOUTHWESTERN DUVAL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN FLORIDA...* UNTIL 945 AM EST. * AT 857 AM EST, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR RAIFORD, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 45 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... RAIFORD, CECIL FIELD, MAXVILLE, CISCO GARDENS, NORMANDY, OAKLEAF PLANTATION, BELLAIR-MEADOWBROOK TERRACE, BALDWIN, ELLERBEE AND JACKSONVILLE HEIGHTS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF ABUILDING.TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TOFLASH FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS.

