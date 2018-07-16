Severe Thunderstorms are possible this evening

Severe thunderstorm warning just west of St. Augustine, this storm will reach downtown St. Augustine before 4:15 pm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern St. Johns County in northeastern Florida until 4:30p.m.

At 3:53p.m, a severe thunderstorm was located near Saint Augustine South, or 7 miles west of Saint Augustine, moving northeast at 20 mph.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include Saint Augustine, Saint Augustine Beach, Saint Augustine Shores,

Vilano Beach, Saint Augustine South, Butler Beach, Anastasia and Elkton.

