Florida’s Severe Weather Awareness Week takes place from January 22-26, 2018. Severe Weather Awareness Week is an opportunity for Floridians to learn about the various weather hazards that frequently impact the state and how families and businesses can prepare for these natural events. Each day focuses on a specific weather event.



Monday - Lightning



Monday’s focus is on lightning.According to Florida Disaster, lightning is one of nature’s deadliest and most unpredictable weather phenomena. Meteorologists can forecast the general conditions that cause lightning but no one can forecast the exact location or time of the next strike of lightning.

All thunderstorms contain lightning that can strike a person, tree, or an object either on the ground or in the air. Lightning strikes the ground about 25 million times each year and continues to be among the top weather-related killers in the United States.

The 2018 Florida Severe Weather Awareness Week is a perfect time to note that our state, out of all 50 states, is the lightning capital of the North America. With an average of 1.2 million cloud- to-ground lightning strikes each year, no other state experiences more lightning strikes per square mile than Florida.

Lightning is often seen as an underrated killer because it does not generate as much attention compared to other forms of hazardous weather and usually only claims one or two victims at a time. Most people that are struck by lightning are not killed, but suffer significant injuries. On average, lightning kills 31 people each year in the United States. Florida averages 7 fatalities

per year due to lightning, with many more injuries, and often leads the nation in lightning deaths. In 2017, Florida again claimed this unfortunate distinction, with 5 total fatalities.

Why does Florida have this distinction? Florida’s geography plays a large role, especially during the

summer. Some of the elements that make Florida such a great place to live, such as sunshine and the ocean, play important roles in the development of thunderstorms. Because thunderstorm activity peaks in the summer, when most people are enjoying the warm weather, Florida often has the greatest number of lightning fatalities each year in the United States.

One characteristic that makes lightning so dangerous is its extensive range. Lightning has the ability to strike 10 miles or more away from the thunderstorm core, making it the first storm hazard to arrive and the last to leave. While it may not be raining at your location, lightning can still reach you. In addition, once the lightning strike hits the ground, it can travel up to 60 feet outward from the point of contact. The other characteristic that makes lightning so dangerous is its power and speed. The average lightning bolt carries 100 million volts of electrical potential.

Did you know? Contrary to belief, lightning CAN strike the same place twice and rubber shoes or

tires DO NOT protect you from lightning strikes.

Thunder is a product of lightning. As lighting moves between the ground and thunderstorm, the air

around the flash heats rapidly, to temperatures as high as 50,000°F – a temperature hotter than the

surface of the sun. This sudden heating creates expansion of the air around the lightning bolt at speeds greater than the speed of sound. The expanding air breaks the sound barrier resulting in the explosive sound we know as thunder. Thunder is really just another form of a sonic boom.

Thunder travels at the speed of sound, which is roughly 1 mile every 5 seconds. You can determine

how far away a flash of lightning is by counting the number of seconds that pass after observing a

lightning bolt. For every 5 seconds that elapse, the lightning is one mile away. For example, if it takes 15 seconds for the thunder to reach you, then the lightning strike occurred about three miles away.

A "Bolt from the Blue" is a lightning bolt that travels a relatively large distance in clear air away from the parent thunderstorm and then strikes the ground. These lightning flashes have been documented more than 25 miles away from the thunderstorm cloud. These events can be especially dangerous, as they appear to come from “clear blue sky.”

Tuesday- Marine Hazards and Rip Currents

Although tropical cyclones, severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are often the first that come to mind when thinking of “most dangerous weather phenomenon in Florida”, there is another weather-related hazard that ranks as the deadliest – rip currents. Florida’s beaches attract millions of residents and tourists each year. However, while there may be beautiful weather in the sky, there are unseen dangers in the waters.

Rip currents, sometimes erroneously referred to as rip tides or undertows, occur naturally and affect many Florida beaches year-round. Since 1995, rip currents have accounted for more than 300 drownings along Florida’s Gulf and Atlantic beaches. In fact, rip currents kill more people in Florida in an average year than hurricanes, tornadoes and lightning combined. Rip current injuries and fatalities often are under-reported, but in 2017, at least 13 people lost their lives due to rip currents or high surf. This number is below what occurred in 2015 (26 fatalities) and 2016 (19), but Florida is still near the highest in the nation in reported rip current drownings.

Many of these drowning incidents occur on days when the weather is quite pleasant, with a nice breeze blowing onshore. This catches beach goers by surprise since fair weather is usually associated with pleasant ocean conditions. Rip currents can occur at any beach with breaking waves, including the Great Lakes.

A rip current is a strong channel of water moving away from the shore at beaches. Rip currents are part of the natural near-shore ocean circulation and are quite common, occurring at many beaches every day on both the Atlantic and Gulf coasts of Florida. Rip currents typically form along the beach at breaks in the nearshore underwater sandbar, but they also form near structures such as jetties and piers.

Rip currents form when water, piled against the shore, begins to return to deeper water. Typically, onshore winds and waves push water over the sandbar, allowing excess water to collect between the bar and the beach. Eventually, this excess water starts to return seaward through low spots in the sandbar, “ripping” an opening. While rip currents can happen any day of the year, weather or ocean conditions can cause rip currents to be stronger and more frequent on some days than on others.

You can sometimes see the signs that show a rip current is present. A visible channel of churning, choppy water; a narrow channel where there is a difference in water color; a line of

seaward moving foam; an offshore area of murky water are all indicators of possible rip currents.

Rip currents are dangerous because they can pull unprepared swimmers away from shore and into

deeper offshore waters. They become especially dangerous when swimmers panic and struggle against the current while being pulled farther and farther away from the beach. Contrary to popular belief, rip currents do not pull a swimmer under the water. The force of a rip current is too strong for even the strongest of swimmers, and attempts to swim directly back toward shore, especially for the panicked and tired swimmer, can be fatal.

Rip currents can travel as fast as 5 mph, or about eight feet per second, which is faster than an Olympic swimmer can swim.



Florida’s Atlantic and Gulf coasts also attract plenty of boaters year round and Florida leads the nation with nearly one million registered boats. Before venturing out on the water, it is important for boaters to check on the weather. What may seem like a tranquil start to the day can quickly turn violent with hazards such as severe thunderstorms, strong winds, rough seas, lightning and waterspouts.

One way to be sure you are safe while boating is to check the marine forecasts issued by your local National Weather Service office when planning your voyage. Stay in port if thunderstorms are expected. If you decide to venture out into the open waters, remember that lightning presents the greatest danger to boaters. Be prepared to seek safe shelter anytime lightning is seen or thunder is heard. Never let thunderstorms cut off your route back to land.

If a thunderstorm or waterspout threatens, it is best to seek safe harbor immediately. If you are unable to get back to the dock, be sure everyone aboard is wearing a life jacket, as gusty thunderstorm winds or waterspouts can quickly overturn small boats. If lightning is nearby,

get low or head below deck, and stay away from masts and ungrounded metal objects. If caught near a waterspout, your best course of evasive action is to move at a 90 degree angle from its

apparent movement, then seek safe harbor, if possible.

Thunderstorms with frequent cloud-to ground lightning often affect the inland lakes and rivers during the afternoon, while early morning lightning storms are more common along the coast.

Knowing what kind of weather to expect is one of the keys to staying safe during your boating adventure. There are a few things that you can do to protect yourself from the dangers of rip currents and marine hazards. Before you leave, check the latest National Weather Service forecast for local beach and boating conditions. The National Weather Service offices serving Florida issue a surf zone forecast and coastal waters forecast each day, which includes the expected rip current risk and marine conditions. These forecasts should be your primary tools for planning a safe

day on the water.

At the beach, look for the nearest lifeguards and check with them about existing water conditions. If you're going to a beach with no lifeguard on duty, look for warning flags or signs. Since 2006,

approximately 80% of all rip current-related drowning incidents in Florida occurred at unguarded beaches.

If you find yourself caught in a rip current, don’t panic and don’t fight the current. Swim in a direction parallel to the shoreline either toward your left or right. Just remembering the simple phrase “Don’t fight...Swim left or right” could save your life. When free of the current, swim at an angle back toward shore.

Wednesday- Tornadoes and Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms occur frequently across Florida. In fact, Florida has the greatest number of thunderstorms in the United States. Florida averages over 70 thunderstorm days per year with much of the Gulf coast experiencing over 80 and even 100 days a year. Hazards within thunderstorms include lightning, hail, gusty winds, heavy rain that may cause flooding, and tornadoes.

One of the reasons Florida has so many thunderstorms is that many of the ingredients needed to create thunderstorms can be found here almost every day. Three things are needed in the atmosphere for thunderstorms to develop and grow: the atmosphere needs to be moist, unstable, and have a source of lift. Since Florida is surrounded by water, not to mention the many inland lakes, rivers and swamps, there are plenty of sources of water vapor to feed thunderstorms.

When the weather conditions are right for thunderstorms to form, meteorologists call the atmosphere “unstable”. Florida receives plenty of sunlight, which warms the air near the ground

and causes the air to become unstable. All thunderstorms have an updraft, where air rises rapidly to seven to 10 miles above the ground. This causes the moisture to turn into liquid water or

ice and that forms clouds and raindrops and forms the tall, towering clouds that we can easily distinguish as “thunderstorm clouds.” However, these clouds cannot grow on their own. In

order for an unstable atmosphere to produce the updrafts needed for strong thunderstorms, a little boost is needed to get the updraft started. Meteorologists call these boosts “lift”. Sources of lift can be an approaching frontal system or a sea breeze boundary forming during a typical summer afternoon, and Florida has plenty of both during the year.

Thunderstorms come in different forms. Sometimes a storm has only one thunderstorm cloud and

sometimes thunderstorms have a family of clouds, or cells, associated with them. Also, thunderstorms may go on for a very long time or be as brief as a few minutes.

Your local National Weather Service office has meteorologists and technicians working every hour of the day and every day of the year to issue warnings when thunderstorms become severe and these warnings give people time to move to a place of safety.



The Differences between a Watch and a Warning

When severe thunderstorms threaten your location, go to an interior room on the lowest floor of your building and stay away from windows. If time permits, move vehicles into garages to prevent

hail or wind damage. In vehicles, avoid driving into severe storms; pull over and wait for the storm to pass.

One of the most dangerous features a severe thunderstorm can produce is a tornado.

Tornadoes are not usually associated with the “Sunshine State”, but from 1995-2014, Florida

had more reported tornado-related deaths per year than Texas, Kansas and Louisiana, an

average or 4 fatalities per year. Over the same period, Florida ranks 4th nationally in the annual average number of tornadoes (trailing Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas, and just ahead of Illinois) and ties for 6th in tornado fatalities. When taking into account the annual number of tornadoes per square mile, Florida ranks 2nd behind Kansas.

A tornado is a violent column of rotating air that comes down from a thunderstorm to reach the ground. Florida tornadoes come in all shapes and sizes and occur year-round. Tornadoes usually

last less than 15 minutes, but they can cause significant damage as they travel along the ground. Some tornadoes can travel for many dozens of miles while other tornadoes may appear to skip above the ground for a few moments. If a funnel cloud is not touching the ground, it is NOT a tornado.

Tornadoes can develop within very strong thunderstorms along sea breeze boundaries or squall

lines ahead of frontal systems, but can also occur near the edge of tropical cyclones in rainbands which can extend 100 or more miles from the center of the tropical system. Tornadoes can also

form over the water, which are called waterspouts. Boaters and those on the beach need to quickly move away from them as they can easily flip over a vessel. If these move onshore, they are

classified as tornadoes.

The Florida Keys are widely referred to as the “waterspout capital of the world”. It is estimated that more than 400 waterspouts occur each year along the Florida Keys alone, with hundreds

also reported along other areas of the Florida coast.

Frontal system tornadoes usually occur in the winter and spring months, developing along squall lines preceding cold fronts. These storms often include high amounts of wind shear, and thus tend to be the most damaging. Sea breeze boundary tornadoes are the most common, occurring during the late spring and summer. Hurricane season also brings a distinct risk of tornadoes to the Sunshine State, as nearly every tropical cyclone can produce tornadoes as it impacts our state. Also, history shows that tornadoes are just as likely to form after midnight as they do during the afternoon and early evening. This is why it is important to be prepared as we enter into the more active severe weather months of the year.

113 of the 164 tornado-related deaths in Florida since 1950 occurred between 9:00 pm and 8:00

am, with 113 of the 164 total deaths occurring in February, March and April.

The relatively small and short-lived nature of most tornadoes makes it difficult to give advance warning, but The National Weather Service uses tools and volunteers to watch for severe weather. The National Weather Service will issue a Tornado Warning when a tornado is either seen by a severe weather spotter or indicated by Doppler radar. While the average “lead time (the time

between when a warning is issued and the eventual tornado touchdown)” is 10-15 minutes, in some cases, it may only be a few minutes. Nevertheless, even a few minutes of warning can make the difference between life and death. This is why having a NOAA Weather Radio or weather alerting application on your smartphone is a critical component to the warning system

as the radio or app will automatically alert you whenever the National Weather Service issues a

warning. Having an alert of an oncoming tornado, especially in the middle of the night, has saved lives.

Meteorologists first look at the tornado damage and then estimate the wind speed that would have been needed to cause the damage. National Weather Service meteorologists use the Enhanced Fujita Scale, or EF Scale, to rate the strength of tornadoes based on the damages a storm produces.

If a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, seek shelter immediately! Seek shelter on the lowest floor in an interior hallway, closet or small room of your home or office. The best safety advice is to get as many walls between you and the outside as possible.

Stay away from windows and doors and use pillows to cover your head. Leave mobile homes and find a stronger building or house. If caught outdoors, your options are not ideal, but you can still take action to survive. When outside, try to seek shelter in a nearby structure. If this is not possible, try to get as low as possible, such as a creek bed or ditch, and cover your head. Do not seek shelter under bridges or overpasses and do not try to outrun a tornado.

Thursday- Hurricanes and Flooding

The most feared weather phenomenon throughout Florida during the summer and early fall is the tropical cyclone. Close to the tropics and surrounded on three sides by warm water, the unique location of Florida makes it particularly vulnerable to these systems as they develop across the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico, and Caribbean Sea. The relatively flat terrain of Florida can also make it susceptible to flooding.

Florida has a long history of hurricanes. Records indicate that approximately 110 hurricanes and almost 200 tropical storms have impacted the state since 1851 with many more cited in history books before records were kept.

No other state in the country has more hurricane landfalls per year on average than Florida does. Nearly 40% of all hurricanes that strike the United States make landfall in Florida.

In the last 150 years, all of Florida’s counties have been impacted by at least one hurricane.

The North Atlantic Ocean hurricane season officially begins on June 1st and continues through

November 30th. However, tropical systems can still from outside of hurricane season as early as May and as late as December. Although the number of tropical storms and hurricanes typically peaks during August and September, it is important to remember that Florida can be impacted by tropical weather systems any time during the season. Residents and visitors need to plan ahead and remain ready for possible hurricane impacts.

The 2017 hurricane season had above-average activity and many record setting storms. In total, there were 18 named storms, of which 10 were hurricanes. 6 of the 10 hurricanes (Harvey, Irma, Jose, Lee, Maria, and Ophelia) became Major Hurricanes (Category 3 or higher). The season started very early when Tropical Storm Arlene developed in April. The next tropical storm, Bret, developed in mid-June in the Main Development Region in the central, tropical Atlantic. Bret was the earliest storm to form in this region. Tropical Storm Cindy developed shortly after Bret and made landfall in Louisiana. Cindy brought locally heavy rainfall to parts of the Florida Panhandle. Activity in July was limited, with the month wrapping up with quick hitting Tropical Storm Emily. Emily formed suddenly overnight along an old frontal boundary and made landfall in Tampa hours after formation. Locally heavy rainfall fell across parts of Central and South Florida. Gert and Franklin both reached hurricane status but did not affect the US. The hurricane season then took a turn for the worse as Category 4 Hurricane Harvey developed in the end of August. Harvey stalled out along the Texas Coast shattering rainfall records as it pummeled parts of Texas and Louisiana. Harvey produced 60.58 inches of rainfall in Nederland, Texas, the highest-ever rainfall total for any tropical cyclone in the United States. Hurricane Irma followed in the heels of Harvey reaching Category 5 status. For the entire month of September, there was at least one named storm in the Atlantic every day. Next was Jose, which was the 3rd consecutive storm to reach Category 4+ status, a new record. Much like Irma, hurricane Maria rapidly intensified and brought Category 5 destruction to parts of the Caribbean islands, including Puerto Rico. While Florida was still recovering from Irma, Hurricane Nate made landfall in Mississippi bringing heavy rainfall to the Panhandle. Tropical Storm Phillippe ended the season for Florida, bringing several tornadoes to South Florida as it crossed the Peninsula. Tropical Storm Rina formed at the start of November and was the last system of the 2017 season.

The last major hurricane to make U.S. landfall was Wilma (2005), until Harvey. Wilma was also the last major hurricane to make landfall in Florida, and Irma broke that streak as well. Irma was a record setting storm, making a sharp northerly turn up the Florida Peninsula after traversing the southwestern Atlantic.

This brought tropical storm and hurricane conditions to all but the far western Panhandle.

To summarize, Florida received direct impacts from six tropical systems (Cindy, Emily, Harvey, Irma, Nate, and Philippe). Florida saw five landfalls from four tropical systems: Tropical Storm Emily in Tampa, Category 4 Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key, Category 3 Irma in Marco Island, and Tropical Storm Philippe in the Everglades. The East Coast of Florida saw high surf and coastal erosion from three other tropical cyclones that passed well offshore: Gert, Jose, and Maria. This means half of the tropical cyclones last season (9/18) impacted Florida in some way.

When a tropical system approaches the state, The National Hurricane Center will issue watches and warnings. Do you know the difference between a watch and warning? Watches are issued 48 hours in advance of the time dangerous winds are possible within the specified area. Warnings are issued 36 hours prior to the time when damaging winds are expected. A watch should trigger your family’s disaster plan, and protective measures should be initiated. Once a warning has been issued, your family should be in the process of completing protective actions and deciding the safest location to be during the storm.

Your main protection against hurricanes is to be prepared and have a plan. Hurricane force winds can easily destroy poorly constructed buildings and mobile homes. A hurricane plan doesn’t have to be anything extremely complicated, but should at least consist of the following two things. First, determine whether you live in an evacuation zone. This information can be obtained from your local emergency management office. If you live in an evacuation zone, know when and where you will be going to pass the storm. Second, have a disaster supply kit ready with non-perishable food, batteries for electronic devices such as your NOAA Weather Radio, and enough supplies to last 3 to 5 days. Asses your property to ensure that landscaping and tress do not become a wind hazard.

While hurricanes are known and feared for their ferocious winds, historically it is the water that causes most of the deaths in hurricanes. About 90% of all hurricane fatalities occur from drowning in either storm surge or freshwater flooding. The widespread flooding caused by Tropical Storm Fay in 2008 serves as a reminder that tropical storms can cause as much or greater devastation than hurricanes with freshwater flooding.



Even outside of tropical systems, flooding is a serious concern in Florida since it can happen anywhere and at any time. Effects from flooding can be localized, impacting just a few streets in a neighborhood or community, or very large, affecting multiple cities, counties and even whole states. Flooding is caused by the amount of rainfall and what happens to the rain after it hits the ground.

As our state’s population increases, buildings and pavement replace the natural land. This creates more water runoff and can increase flood problems. Most deaths due to flooding in the United States are from people driving their cars into flooded areas. Once a vehicle

begins to float, the situation becomes dangerous and often deadly.

Residents should be aware of their location with respect to flood-prone areas and know evacuation

routes. People are also urged to be extremely cautious when driving in heavy rains, especially when water covers the road. Because it is difficult to determine the depth of water or the condition of the road under the water, if you come to a flooded road, remember the phrase “Turn Around, Don’t Drown”.

Meteorologists at the Southeast River Forecast Center and local National Weather Service offices all watch the weather to try to warn people well in advance of the flooding so they can save lives and property. Flood Watches and Warnings, along with Flash Flood Watches and Warnings, are issued for a specific area when flooding conditions are likely or are already occurring.

The National Hurricane Center will also issue Storm Surge Watches and Warnings for areas of the U.S. that have the potential for damaging storm surge from a tropical cyclone.

Friday- Temperature Extremes and Wildfires

Though Florida is known as the Sunshine State, it could also qualify as the “Hot State.” Each summer, numerous tourists come from all over the world to enjoy the warm weather and sunny beaches, but most are unaware of just how hot it can get in Florida.

Surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, the state is always influenced by tropical moisture, especially in the summer. When hot temperatures combine with high humidity, our bodies feel like it is hotter than it really is since the increased moisture in the air limits our body’s ability to cool off through sweating. This is called the Heat Index. When the heat index reaches higher than 105 degrees F, conditions can become dangerous for both people and animals. A person can experience heat cramps, heat exhaustion or heatstroke that may result in death if exposed to these conditions for a long period of time. When the combination of heat and humidity causes the heat index to reach dangerous levels, the National Weather service will issue Heat Advisories and Warnings.

The hottest temperature ever recorded in Florida was 109 degrees Fahrenheit on June 29, 1931, in Monticello. In 2010, a heat index of 124 degrees was observed at the Apalachicola Airport.

To help protect yourself against the hot summer heat, make sure to wear lightweight and light-colored clothing. Try to avoid doing or scheduling outdoor events during the hottest parts of the day (usually 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.). Drink plenty of water or other non-alcoholic beverages. Check on the elderly, young children and animals during periods of prolonged heat. Apply sunscreen before exposure to the sun.

Though many people head south to escape the cold temperatures in the winter, it isn’t always warmer in Florida. Numerous severe cold outbreaks have affected the state with snow or ice, below freezing temperatures and strong winds that produce bitterly cold wind chills. Strong winds can also

make the air “feel” colder than it really is by removing the heat from our skin that our bodies generate. This is called the Wind Chill. Like high heat, very cold temperatures can also endanger humans. The National Weather Service will issue Wind Chill Advisories, Freeze Watches or Warnings, Hard Freeze Watches or Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories and Winter

Storm Warnings if cold weather will threaten an area.

The coldest temperature recorded in Florida was -2 degrees (2 degrees below 0) Fahrenheit in Tallahassee on Feb.13, 1899.

Floridians should remember the "Five P's" of cold weather safety. The “5 P’s” are:

Protecting People: dress in layers and wear a hat and gloves. Stay out of the wind to stay dry. Check on young children and elders who are the most sensitive to cold weather.

Protecting Plants: Bring in potted plants and drape a blanket, sheet or tarp over plants in the ground.

Protecting Pets: Pets are just as susceptible to the cold as people are. Bring all domesticated pets indoors or at least provide shelter for animals with a closed door to keep out the wind. Make sure the shelter is clean, dry, and well insulated with straw, wood shavings or a blanket. Pet stores sell heated bowls to resist water freezing. Be sure to have extra food as outdoor animals require more calories in the winter to generate energy to ward off the cold. Horses and other livestock need a windbreak, cover, warm bedding, abundant high-quality feed, and fresh water, too.

Protect Exposed Pipes: Cover pipes and allow outdoor faucets to slowly drip to prevent them from freezing and breaking.

Practice Fire Safety: Use safe-heating sources indoors. Do not use fuel-burning devices such as grills; they release carbon monoxide, which is a deadly gas. Also, make sure to use space heaters according to their instructions and be attentive to open flames.

Not only should practicing fire safety be considered when trying to heat your home during the winter, but residents and visitors should practice fire safety outdoors since wildfire season in Florida is considered to be 12 months long. While wildfires can start at any time of the year, the state sees a peak of activity during the early part of the year – beginning in January and continuing until the onset of more frequent rain, usually in early to mid-June. Fire Weather Watches and Red Flag Warnings are issued by the National Weather Service to alert people and land managers to potentially hazardous burning conditions that may add to wildfire danger and lead to the loss of control of a fire.

A typical year in Florida will see over 4,600 fires burn nearly 110,000 acres of land. While there are natural ways a wildfire can be ignited, most wildfires are started by humans. The most common causes of human-started fires are arson and yard waste burns that get out of control. Fires can also

be caused by discarding a cigarette that has not been fully extinguished. Other causes of wildfires include campfires and bonfires not properly extinguished or windy conditions that may take hot embers from the fire to another location. The stronger the wind and the drier the ground, the faster fires will spread.

Wildfires can cause major environmental, social and economic damages. Prescribed fires are good fires that reduce the hazardous accumulations of brush to lower the risk of loss to homes, businesses, recreation areas and forests when wildfires occur. Prescribed fire also controls forest tree diseases and recycles nutrients in the soil. Wildfires often begin unnoticed. They spread quickly, igniting grasses, trees and homes.

Reduce your risk by preparing now - before wildfire strikes. Meet with your family to decide what to do and where to go if wildfires threaten your area.

