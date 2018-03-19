Severe weather possible through Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Monday started off with a bang as thunderstorms rumbled through the River City early. The rain ended around 9:00a.m. for most and the sunshine peeked out by 10:00a.m.

Another wave of showers and thunderstorms will develop over the Gulf and move across our area this afternoon into the evening. The most frequent and heaviest rain will be along I-10. Strong to severe storms are possible, especially if we do not see a significant increase in clouds this afternoon and we heat up impressively in advance of the storm's arrival.

What to expect with tonight & Tuesday's storms

In addition to the daytime heating increasing our risk for strong afternoon storms, we also see an increase in vertical wind shear which could aid afternoon convection. The best chance to see severe storms will be along and to the North of I-10 and into Southeastern Georgia. By the afternoon hours the energy available in the atmosphere for storms to feed off of (CAPE- or Convective Available Potential Energy,) will be at a high level (200j/kg) and other factors that contribute to storms developing severe tendencies will be present like increasing helicity and increasing shear. We may see damaging straight line wind gusts that could break tree branches off and knock out power, hail is possible, and isolated tornadoes are possible also.

Tuesday's potential for severe weather depends heavily on how quickly Monday evening's storms end. If Monday evening's storms linger overnight and into early Tuesday, that would limit the potential for severe and strong storms Tuesday. If Monday's storms wrap up during the evening hours, it allows our atmosphere to build the energy and other factors necessary for storms to develop severe characteristics during the day on Tuesday.

If Monday evening's storms do fade our push offshore during the evening hours instead of lingering, the moisture in the atmosphere will grow overnight and Tuesday morning- into the 90th percentile for us for this time of the year. A shortwave of energy will dive through the Southeast by the early afternoon hours- providing the catalyst for storms to develop. The levels of shear in our atmosphere and the levels of energy available are forecasted to be elevated by the afternoon hours as well.

Even outside of the afternoon storms we will see breezy conditions, the southwesterly winds could reach advisory criteria, which is when winds are expected to be sustained at 35mph or greater for an hour or more, or when wind gusts are expected withing the 46-57mph range.

A squall line of thunderstorms is expected to develop along the front pushing through our area. We may see isolated severe storms developing, especially South of I-10 during the afternoon hours. Damaging winds, hail, lightning, and isolated tornadoes may be possible. Flooding is not too much of a concern, primarily due to the fast forward motion of the squall line.

The Weather Authority is monitoring the potential for severe storms ad we will keep you updated online and on air.

Behind Tuesday's storms and the front is MUCH colder, drier air that will clear us out and turn our temperatures to the chilly side through the rest of the week.

