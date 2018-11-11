Severe weather threat maybe one more Tropical Storm too!

Patty is that you? 2018 Hurricane season not yet done?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Weather highlights this week include: Showers for the Veterans Day parade, temperatures back into the 80s, followed by some scattered heavy thunderstorms, possibly severe storms. By mid-week we could add one more tropical named storm (Patty) and then late this week the highly anticipated, but slow to arrive, chill down.

Did you get all that? And remember, it's the week before Thanksgiving.

Breaking it down, the Jacksonville Veterans Day parade will deal with breezy, mild conditions with a few showers (downpours) possible. The good news is that forecast models have backed off the threat of severe thunderstorms.

Veterans Day Parade in Jacksonville will be breezy and warm with a few showers.

Enjoy the show as Kent Justice and Melanie Lawson will be the MC's of the event as we air it here on channel 4. The parade starts off near the stadium at 11:01 a.m.

Tuesday will see our temperatures zoom higher and at the end of the day we see a few evening thunderstorms, some of which may become briefly severe, the biggest threat will be from gusty winds and hail.

By Wednesday, maybe Thursday, there may be another named tropical system. The name will be Patty and IF the GFS is correct it will be a tight little tropical system nearing the Bahamas. Despite getting close to Florida, it will be weak system and should quickly turn northward and away from the United States.

Why the turn away?

The highly anticipated cold front and chilliest air so far this Fall will arrive by Thursday and hang around Jacksonville this up coming weekend. For the cold weather lovers out there this will be more of a tease than a real chill down as daytime temperatures will be in the 60s and morning lows in the 40s. This would typical to classic January weather.

Clearly a lot will be going on so stay alert to the changes in the forecast as the details become more clear throughout the week.

