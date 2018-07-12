Shore-based shark fishing may be getting more restrictions - FWC inviting public comments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is gathering public input on shore-based shark fishing. Everyone is invited to share your thoughts on the future management of this fishery by attending a public workshop.

One of the workshops will be held locally, at Jacksonville University on August 21st at 6p.m. in the J. Henry Gooding Building – Swisher Auditorium.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in April directed staff to craft new rules for the fishing practice amid growing demands to restrict or ban shark fishing from beaches, piers and bridges from certain groups.

Some theories suggest that shore-based shark fishing attracts sharks already near land to feed in areas that often have low visibility. Other theories suggest the sharks are always present along our shoreline, but catching one makes the shark visible.

One of the proposals the commission may consider would require a specific permit for land-based shark fishing that clearly outlines when and how the fishing can take place.

Workshops start at 6 p.m. local time:

July 18: Bradenton, State College of Florida, Library and Learning Center – Together Manatee Community Room, 5840 26th St. W.

July 19: Ft. Myers, Joseph P. D’Alessandro Office Complex, Room 165 C & D, 2295 Victoria Ave.

Aug. 6: Panama City, Gulf Coast State College, The Russell C. Holley and Herbert P. Holley Language and Literature Building, Sarzin Lecture Hall, 5230 W. U.S. Highway 98.

Aug. 7: Pensacola, Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Resource Center – Parks & Recreation Department, 913 S. I St.

Aug. 20: South Daytona, Piggotte Community Center, Reception Hall Room, 504 Big Tree Road.

Aug. 21: Jacksonville, Jacksonville University, J. Henry Gooding Building – Swisher Auditorium, 2800 University Blvd. N.

Aug. 27: Melbourne Beach, Melbourne Beach Community Center, 509 Ocean Ave.

Aug. 28: West Palm Beach, Palm Beach County, Department of Planning, Zoning & Building – The Vista Center, 2300 N. Jog Road.

Aug. 29: Miami, Miami City Hall – Commission Main Chambers, 3500 Pan American Drive.

Aug. 30: Key Colony Beach, City Hall, 600 W. Ocean Drive.

If you cannot attend an in-person meeting, submit comments online by clicking here . Staff is working on an advance copy of the presentation and a virtual workshop that should be available online in the near future.