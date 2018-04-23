Showers and thunderstorms northeast Florida, southeast Georgia

A wet start to the work week with scattered showers and storms through early Tuesday. Seasonal temperatures and an offshore flow takes us through the work week.

An approaching cold front with an increasing onshore flow will combine for scattered showers and thunderstorms today. The wind will turn off shore as the frontal boundary moves through with a showers or two possible through 8 am Tuesday morning.

Today: Scattered showers and storms through the day, 80 percent. Possible disruptive weather between 2 pm - 5 pm as thunderstorms develop with daytime heating. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s inland, 70s along our beaches. Wind SSE 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Cloudy with showers possible through 8 am, 20 percent. Wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s inland, 60s along the beaches. Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s inland, upper 70s along our sandy shores. Wind SW 5-15 mph.

Hourly Forecast:

Low 69 - 50% Showers

9 am 72 - 60% Showers

Noon 78 - 70% Showers

2 pm 80 - 80% Storms

5 pm 79 - 80% Storms

8 pm 75 - 50% Showers

10 pm 72 - 40% Showers

Sunrise: 6:50 am

Sunset: 7:59 pm​

