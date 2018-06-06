Showers will flirt with Jacksonville as storms remain south of town

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The big tease? Weak and wet area of low pressure is being suggested by forecast models. The models however, are not in agreement. The low pressure is expected to spin showers and storms towards NEFL throughout Wednesday. This low pressure is expected to sit over the Northeastern Gulf of Mexico the next couple of days, but remain very weak.

Being early June, with marginally warm water temperatures over the Gulf of Mexico, tropical development is not expected at this time.

Grab the umbrella as you step out the door if you live south of I-10 on Wednesday. Clouds will be across much of the area and this will keep temperatures below 90° much of the day. No severe storms are expected, but a few locations south of Jacksonville may see up to 1" of rain.

Morning showers are possible especially, I-75 west and south of I-10...

Once we get through Wednesday, we should see dry air move back across the area, Hopefully, the atmosphere cooperates and this will bring us just a few scattered inland shower/thundershower this weekend. In other words, we may see a good beach weekend!

Next week, there are much stronger indications that we will see a broad area of rains or afternoon storms each afternoon starting Tuesday. That wetter pattern could be slow to leave, which means once we get into the messy conditions they may last for a while.

10-Day forecast, some showers today, but next week? Much bigger threat...

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 68° Partly cloudy, 20% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 72° Partly cloudy, 25% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 78° Partly cloudy, 30% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 82° Partly cloudy, 35% chance of showers



Sunrise 6:24 a.m.

Sunset 8:26 p.m.

