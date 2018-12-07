Snowstorm in Carolinas to bring good ski conditions within day's drive

Over a foot of snow is forecast by the GFS model Sunday over North Carolina.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Get ready to ski this weekend, and you won’t have to drive too far.

Historical December snowfall is headed to the mountains of North Carolina this weekend, but you need to get on the road quick.

The eight-hour drive to Sugar Mountain and Beech Mountain in the northwest part of the state could be challenging due to ice and rain Saturday night. It’s best to reach the mountains by Saturday in time for the all-day snow dump Sunday.

As much as 15-20 inches of snowfall is expected across the higher elevations late Saturday night through Sunday which will add to Sugar mountain’s 26-59 inch base.

The low pressure moving across Jacksonville and Georgia bringing us rain Sunday will provide the unusual southern power.

Temperatures after the storm will be cold enough for continued snowmaking until Thursday.

The next low Thursday into next Friday could be farther north putting the ski areas in a warm sector of rain before lighter snow showers next weekend.

