Skies clear this evening, inland frost overnight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We were dreary and cold today- struggling through the 40s for afternoon highs. We will see clearing skies during the evening and overnight hours, from the North to the South.

Tonight will be cold. Overnight lows will reach the mid to upper 30s across most areas, it will be a little milder near the rivers and the Beaches with overnight temperatures between 38-43°. Southeastern Georgia will see the coldest temperatures tonight, especially West of I-95. A Frost Advisory is in effect for counties in Southeastern Georgia to the West of I-95. Within the areas under the Advisory, temperatures are expected to sink down to 32-36°. Widespread frost is expected and may kill sensitive outdoor plants. Please also ensure you are keeping outdoor animals warm and heating your home safely.

Saturday starts out chilly, in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s. Expect Saturday to be the best day of the week, weather wise. Expect mostly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures climbing into the low to mid 60s.

Sunday starts off in the upper 30s and low 40s, expect mostly clear skies and chilly temperatures, only topping out in the upper 50s.

For New Years Eve, expect chilly temperatures and partly cloudy skies. You'll need a jacket to ring in the new Year and enjoy the fireworks, but it look less likely you will need an umbrella, with only a 20% chance for showers overnight.

New Years Day will be cloudy and chilly. We wake up in the upper 30s and low 40s and only warm up to 50°. Expect a few showers to push through, you have a 30% chance for rain. The winds pick up Monday evening and expect gusty winds overnight into Tuesday.

Tuesday kicks off a stretch of colder weather with overnight freezes, starting in the low 30s through Thursday. Afternoon highs will only reach the upper 40s and low 50s.

