Slow increase in sunshine!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Drier air continues to filter south ward through Southeastern Georgia, a cold front moved off the coast on Wednesday. Clouds in Northeastern Florida should wind down from west to east, but persist over the beaches from Fernandina to Central Florida. The drier air means morning lows are coming down!

Woot! Woot!

Beaches will still have to wait for some really cooler temperatures.

Today's Forecast

Today starts out partly sunny and clears a bit to partly cloudy skies. Expect a nice cool start turning into low to mid 80s for the afternoon hours, making for a hint of fall. Onshore winds will continue to be gusty, out of the northeast between 10-20 mph. As a result there is a high risk for rip currents and minor flooding during high tide. Tide levels should run between a foot to a foot and a half above normal. You have a 20% chance for an isolated shower to get pushed onshore.

Expected Surf

Friday's forecast looks gorgeous! We wake up in the mid to upper 60s, nice and cool and warm up into the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a little lighter, out of the east around 10 mph.

10-Day Forecast

The weekend looks a tad warmer, but we still have really nice cool mornings in the mid 60s. Expect partly cloudy skies and afternoon temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 80s, near 90°.

