Slow-moving scattered storms develop Saturday afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Mild and humid conditions will give way to scattered rain showers and storms Saturday afternoon.

High temperatures will soar to the upper 80s and lower 90s today. Light southeasterly breezes will also develop along with some scattered storms.

Late morning rain will develop near I-75. Pop-up storms will start developing along and near I-95 by the mid-afternoon hours. These slow-moving storms will form along the east and west coast sea breeze boundaries and are expected to move inland, merging across Highway 301 in the late afternoon.

Overnight drier conditions will move into Northeast Florida, meanwhile storms may develop or linger across Southeast Georgia as a result of a frontal passage.

Sunday heavy rain and storms will first develop north of I-10 during the morning before a front pushes the activity south of the interstate tomorrow afternoon and evening.

With the wet pattern in place Sunday and Monday, high temperatures remain near average during the afternoon with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Drier weather and mostly sunny skies are expected on Tuesday will allow temperatures to warm to near the mid 90s.

The Weather Authority is tracking Hurricane Beryl and Tropical Depression Three. Both storms are not expected to impact our local weather.

