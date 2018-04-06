Slow your boats manatees are coming

Many injured manatees are taken to the Jacksonville Zoo's critical care center. Four are being cared for in April.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Law enforcement are amplifying their crackdown on boats speeding in manatee zones the next few months.

As the water warms the manatees return to our beaches and rivers after wintering down south.

A big threat to sea cows safety are speeding boats. About one hundred twenty thousand vessels travel through Duval each year.

In 2017, boat strikes killed 5 manatees in Duval county. This is higher than any other county in north Florida.

Record cold the first two months this year has taken a significant toll killing 64 Florida manatees.

So far none died from boat strikes this year in northeast Florida. Scientists and law enforcement want to keep it that way.

Jacksonville marine patrol and FWC officers are stepping up enforcement around manatee protection zones. Fines start at $150 and reach into the thousands if your busted buzzing through manatee habitats.

Never approach manatees and obey slow zones. Always be on the lookout.

You can use polarized sunglasses to help you spot manatees which typically rest at the surface. They often float motionless in a behavior called logging.

Slowing down gives you time to notice manatee footprints on the water. They look like circles and mark the presence of manatees just below the surface. Be sure to stay clear of these markings.

Some manatees at or just below the surface can be identified by satellite tracking tags floating above the manatee. They appear like small slender crab buoys.

The tethered devices relay important information to scientists. Many are affixed to rehabilitated orphans according to FWC Biologist Nadia Gordon. She says biologists at Sea to Shore are using the tracking devices to learn about migration patterns.

If you see a tagged manatee call the FWC hotline at 1-888-404-FWCC.



