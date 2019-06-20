Small surf on the first weekend of summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - The surf this weekend unfortunately won't bring much to the table but at least we will have offshore winds.

Friday marks the start of summer with afternoon storms and hotter 90s through the weekend.

Bermuda ridge axis remains over central Florida providing for offshore westerly winds in the morning until the sea breeze develops. This pattern is locked until Thursday as SE winds ignite more trade swell into next weekend.

Friday June 21: Surf 1-2' 8 second Wind: West winds 8-10

Saturday June 22: Surf 1' 8 second Wind: Seabreeze after 1 pm

Sunday June 23: Surf 1' 8 second Wind: N/NW 5 mph afternoon sea breeze

Monday June 24: Surf 1-2' 8 second Wind: W/SE 10-12 mph afternoon sea breeze

Tuesday June 25: Surf builds to 2' by evening as West winds turn NE if a coastal trough develops.

No chance for any tropical systems through next week.

Dry dusty air covers the eastern Atlantic and the Caribbean Sea is blanketed with unfavorable shearing winds.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.