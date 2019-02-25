Snook and Gray Triggerfish opening in the Gulf March 1st

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The recreational gray triggerfish and snook seasons will reopen to harvest in Gulf state and federal waters March 1. Snook remains catch-and-release only through May 10 in Gulf state waters from the Pasco – Hernando county line through Gordon Pass in Collier County due to impacts from red tide.

If you plan to fish for gray triggerfish in Gulf state or federal waters, excluding Monroe County, from a private recreational vessel, you must sign up as a Gulf Reef Fish Angler (annual renewal is required). To learn more, click here and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Gulf Reef Fish Survey” under “Reef Fish.”

Gray Triggerfish Regulations



Gulf State Waters

Minimum Size Limit: 15" fork length

Daily Bag Limit: 1 per person

Season: Annually closed January, February, June and July.

Atlantic State Waters

Minimum Size Limit: 12" fork length

Daily Bag Limit: 10 per person

Season: Open year-round

Snook Regulations

Snook and redfish are catch-and-release only in areas affected by red tide through May 10, 2019. This includes all state waters from the Pasco/Hernando county line south through Gordon Pass in Collier County, including all waters in Hillsborough County.

Snook is managed by two regions in Florida: Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. Regulations apply in state and adjacent federal waters. No commercial harvest or sale of snook is permitted.

Atlantic

(state and adjacent federal waters, includes Lake Okeechobee and Kissimmee River)

Season: Closed Dec. 15-Jan. 31 and June 1-Aug. 31

Slot Limit: Not less than 28" or more than 32" total length

Daily Bag Limit: 1 per harvester per day; zero captain and crew for-hire limit

Gulf, Monroe County, Everglades National Park

(state and adjacent federal waters)

Season: Closed Dec. 1-end of February and May 1-Aug. 31

Slot Limit: Not less than 28" or more than 33" total length

Daily Bag Limit: 1 per harvester per day; zero captain and crew for-hire limit

All state waters from the Pasco/Hernando county line through Gordon Pass in Collier County is catch-and-release ONLY through May 10, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.