Snook fishing closing in Atlantic waters beginning in June

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The recreational harvest of snook in Atlantic state and federal waters will close on June 1.

Snook is also currently closed for harvest in Gulf of Mexico state and federal waters, and will reopen for harvest statewide Sept. 1.

Unique to the region, snook are one of the many reasons Florida is the Fishing Capital of the World. Seasonal harvest closures and anglers using proper handling methods when practicing catch-and-release help conserve Florida’s valuable snook populations and can ensure the species’ abundance for anglers today and generations to come. To learn more and see a video about catch-and-release fishing and the best way to handle a fish, click here and click on “Saltwater Fishing,” then “Recreational Regulations” and “Fish Handling.”

Anglers can report their catch on the Snook and Gamefish Foundation’s website by clicking on the “Angler Action Program” link in the bar at the top of the page.

Learn more about recreational fishing by clicking here and then by clicking on “Saltwater Fishing” and “Recreational Regulations.”

