Soggy start to our weekend as we get a mixed bag of weather for Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With no significant low pressure system bringing the threat of showers, there will be no concentrated areas of rain to track and this means the forecast for rain is a low confidence forecast. Just keep an umbrella with you all day Saturday.

Best chances of rain will be Saturday morning and many roads will be damp until the lunch hour.

Cloudy with a few sunrise showers

This weekend

Both Saturday and Sunday, each day will deal with some clouds, some sun, some showers with the mildest of temperatures west of the St. Johns River / I-95 and the chilliest of daytime temperatures at area beaches. Afternoon highs inland may approach 70°, especially south of town. Beaches will deal with a chilly onshore breeze keeping daytime highs only around 60°. Winds at the beach will be stronger too! Afternoon breezes will be Northeasterly up to 15 mph.

Next week turns great.

The great meltdown brings us warmer temperatures where most inland locations (west of the intracoastal waterway) will see afternoon high temperatures around 80°. Beaches too may see daytime highs touch 80° if the anticipated southwesterly winds on Thursday and Friday do develop.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m.- 54° Cloudy, 40% Chance of showers

8 a.m. - 56° Cloudy, 40% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 59° Cloudy, 30% chance of showers

12 a.m. - 64° Partly Sunny, 40% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:14 a.m.

Sunset: 6:02 p.m.

10-Day Forecast

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.