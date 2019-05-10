Southern storms keep getting closer and closer to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Forecast models have not been particularly consistent, suggesting mainly dry, if not very dry conditions across the area right through Mother's Day Sunday. Trouble is they are not consistently holding that forecast, if anything I am getting that creeping feeling that we get a "surprise" one of those afternoons. Yes, that could be Mother's Day. Stay alert.

Severe threat? If you live in Georgia the answer is yes.

These "surprises" could be accompanied by strong gusty winds, lightning and a heavy downpour that might last up to an hour. That would be no fun for outdoor Mother's Day plans, plans that might include heading to the beach.

The heat builds Saturday and Sunday.

Our winds will shift around on Saturday, they will become more southwesterly or westerly. These wind directions are notable as being our "hotter" wind directions. Therefore, we are expecting highs to reach to 90° and maybe even higher. These hotter temperatures will stretch out to area beaches as well.

At times there will be super sunny skies. Don't forget the sunscreen. Our UV Index is in the extreme range, make sure mom is covered up with sunscreen.

Next week should have a greater chance of rain/storms.

Higher chances of rain (green areas) in Georgia Saturday evening.

Sunday (Mother's Day) will see some storms during the afternoon and evening hours.

Best chance of rains/storms will be Monday afternoon.

10-Day Forecast shows a wetter next week

