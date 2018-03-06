SpaceX launch, big surf and Tuesday night showers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Always fun to watch night time launches, trouble of course is that it can really blow-up your sleep for the night. But not so much tonight, if all goes according to plan, SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch will lift-off at 12:33 a.m. Which means if it goes according to plans, we should all be able to get to sleep before 1 a.m.

Bundle up if you go out to see it as temperatures have chilled.

We are watching some clouds pass through at the moment, these should scoot off the coast by launch time allowing all of us in SE Georgia and NE Florida a decent chance to see some of the launch. The downside to this launch appears to be in its trajectory. The trajectory should be basically straight out to sea, so it may not climb very high in the sky. Therefore, to best see this, the beaches will be the best viewing location, or if you have an open field with an unobstructed view to the southeast.

You will be looking for an white-orange-yellow flaming rocket.

Tuesday starts off beautiful and turns breezy and warm, not quite 80° but it will be very nice!

And then our weather turns interesting, as a cold front approaches from the northwest Tuesday night a few downpours and possibly a few rumbles of thunder will arrive with it. The timing for these Spring showers will be perfect, coming through during the middle of the night while most of us sleep. These showers shouldn't be too loud either, just a few rumbles.

Later this Spring, that will change, you might recall last Spring we went through a number of early morning's that were load and intense...

So, cold front comes through while you sleep Tuesday night, Wednesday morning turns bright, sunny and cooler.

Tuesday's high 78°, Wednesday's high only 70° but Thursday's high will only reach 62°. Thursday could be the coldest day (not all that cold) since the first week of February.

Busy weekend in Jacksonville, the Gate River Run, where tens of thousands will be involved to the return of Eastern Daylight time.

Hopefully for the last time... fingers crossed.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. 52°

8 a.m. 56°

10 a.m. 68°

12 noon 72°

Sunrise: 6:47 a.m.

Sunset: 6:29 p.m.

