Spring storm to pack power of a hurricane

30 MPH winds should increase to 70-80 MPH as a coastal storm moves to the northeast.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Our recent weathermaker is pulling away from Jacksonville with clearing skies but the storm is set to reach hurricane strength by Tuesday off the east coast.

Pressure is dropping in the low that spins east of Georgia Monday afternoon and the GFS has the storm tracking off the coast of Cape Hatteras tonight with hurricane force winds forecasted 100 to 300 miles offshore due east of North Carolina.

Offshore waves could build up to 15 to 30 feet like what would occur in a tropical cyclone.

Large waves could top out at 25 feet over the open ocean but will not be directed toward Jacksonville.

Even with the storm intensifying, no impacts will be felt on the First Coast. Now that the rain event is over, temperatures actually warm up through the end of the week.

No damage is expected from the storm since it will be far enough offshore. But New York will have weather similar to what we just experienced with gusts up to 25 mph Tuesday evening and up to an inch of rain.

Boston could see wind gusts up to 35 mph and 1-2 inches of rain through Wednesday.



