Sprinkles this evening as we await better and bigger threats of storms later

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Not many afternoon and evening storms today, too many clouds, I'll explain below. By this weekend, the storms will be possible anytime during the day. This includes into the late evening and overnight hours as super tropical moisture moves into town. Additionally, rainfall amounts will be potentially ample, with many locations likely to see at least an inch, but could see up to 4" before Wednesday.

This evening, just some scattered showers. Yep, that's about it.

The better chances of evening storms will come on mornings that are particularly sunny.

Yep, more morning sunshine will translate into bigger threats of afternoon and evening storms.

Conversely, the cloudier our morning skies are, only scattered afternoon and evening showers typically occur.

Now these are loose rules. But they work. They did today as we started off (and stayed) cloudy with only scattered sprinkles have occurred. And we are likely to be like this again tomorrow.

By this weekend, the atmosphere will be even more plentiful moisture and we could see storms at almost anytime, morning, noon, afternoon, evening or night.

This is the rainfall we are expecting by Tuesday evening (see below.)

Keep your fingers crossed as after the 2nd longest heatwave in Jacksonville, we all could use the rainy (but not a washout) weather pattern.

1-3" of rain is expected from Friday through Tuesday.

How can you tell if you will see storms any given day this weekend? If you see a lot of morning clouds then the chances of afternoon storms will be less.

