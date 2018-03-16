St. Patrick's Day weekend weather in Jacksonville looks awesome!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - St. Patrick's Day weekend weather will be a beautiful bounce back for our temperatures. The downside is clouds will start to return, especially on Sunday. There could be a few scattered shower Sunday afternoon. By Monday, rains return and we could see some scattered storms too!

Bottom line: The Gaughan Gauge is a "10" for Saturday.

Sunscreen, sunscreen, sunscreen.

Gaughan Gauge "10" for Saturday (St. Patrick's Day)

This will all unfold for Jacksonville as the fourth snow storm of the month cranks-up early next week. Yep, from Maryland through New England there will yet another swath of snow that will blanket the ground with up to 12" of snow.

As that storm cranks up, it will allow for warm air to return to Jacksonville.

But there will be one exception, the Beaches during the afternoon and evening hours. The sea breeze will develop late in the afternoon and if you are at the beach, expect quite the chill. Temperatures could easily go from near 80° to the 60s in a matter of an hour.

Once the temperatures cool, the winds will increase and leave temperatures chilly into the evening hours, so if you are planning dinner at the beach, layer-up.

Beyond the weekend, we finally get a decent chance of moderate to heavy showers/thundershowers on both Monday and Tuesday.

10-Day Forecast

Quick forecast:

8 p.m. - 70° Partly cloudy

10 p.m. - 63° Partly cloudy

12 mid - 60° Partly cloudy

Sunrise 7:34 a.m.

Sunset 7:36 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.