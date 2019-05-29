Stay hydrated as we enter day number 5 of the heatwave

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Day 5 of the heatwave as this afternoon's temperatures will once again soar above 95°. Actually, with the afternoon storms on Tuesday, our feel-like temperatures will be higher due to the steamy conditions in the wake of the rains. Today's feel-like temperatures will top out around 104°F. Ouch...

The past five days have been challenging and exceeding record high temperatures.

Super sunny skies and super hot afternoons return.

Sunshine, hazy skies and near cloudless skies will easily allow for the thermometer to reach the upper 90s this afternoon. The difference from yesterday (Tuesday) and today is the atmosphere above us is hotter, drier so there will be only a few isolated pop-up "pulse" storms this evening.

But remember, as we experienced on Tuesday afternoon and evening, these "pulse storms" can develop very, suddenly and catch you off guard, so remain alert to these possible storms. Actually, the possibility of pulse storms will be with us until the heat wave comes to an end.

Looking at the latest forecast models, that is unlikely to happen until the end of NEXT WEEK.

Wednesday's

Sunrise 6:24 a.m.

Sunset 8:22 p.m.

The big time heat remains, with just a few interruptions from afternoon "pulse" storms.

