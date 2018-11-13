Stay weather aware as Jacksonville will see many changes in our weather this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Near record heat returns to Jacksonville Tuesday. The old record for the 13th day of November is 86° set way back in 1889. Yep, 129 years ago. Today we will see temperatures well into the 80s just about everywhere, except in Georgia where too many clouds and a better chance of showers and storms will keep the afternoon highs mainly in the 70s to near 80°.

The heat should come to an end with today's near record warmth.

A cold front will start to slide into North Florida later today and tonight, but this won't be what brings us the more November-like temperatures, those temperatures will head our way Thursday with another more powerful cold front.

After that we will see much cooler temperatures as well as super dry conditions (sunny skies.)

For today, partly cloudy, breezy and very warm temperatures. Today's high will be around 85°. Afternoon thunderstorms will develop quickly west of Jacksonville, but may not reach the I-95 corridor until later this evening or early tonight.

After tonight, the forecast doesn't get any easier.

Wednesday and Thursday will be cooler with breezy and occasionally rainy periods. Highs will be around 70°

There will be showers around and some of these maybe heavy.

Stay tuned to updates to the forecast.

JAX Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 70° Partly Sunny, 20% chance of showers

8 am. - 72° Mostly Sunny, 20% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 77° Partly Cloudy, 20% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 81° Partly Cloudy, 20% chance of showers

Sunrise: 6:47 a.m.

Sunset: 5:33 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.