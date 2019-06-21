Steamy hot weekend forecast, afternoon storms possible

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - This weekend, temperatures will turn steamy, topping out in the mid 90s, but the humidity will make it feel more like 100-107° during the afternoon hours. We have chances for afternoon storms to fire up, they will be more isolated on Saturday and scattered on Sunday.

Saturday begins with some patchy fog, which clears to partly cloudy skies. Morning temperatures will be in the mid 70, but they climb quickly into the low 90s around the lunch hour. Expect afternoon highs around 94°, with a maximum feels like temperature of 107°. We have an isolated chance to see afternoon showers and strong thunderstorms, 30 percent. Expect calm winds in the morning and west winds between 5-10 mph for the afternoon hours.

Sunday starts out in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures soar into the mid 90s, with more oppressive feels like temperatures around 107°. Winds will be light, out of the west, between 5-10mph. We have a 50% chance to see scattered showers and thunderstorms, firing up after 2p.m.

Marine Forecast

On Saturday, out to 20 nautical miles, expect west winds between 10 to 15 knots becoming south by the afternoon hours. Seas will range between 2 to 3 feet, with a dominant wave period of 4 seconds increasing to 9 seconds. You have a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon, early evening hours.

On Sunday, out to 20 nautical miles, expect lighter west winds, between 5 to 10 knots shifting to the south and building to be between 10 and 15 knots. Seas will build up to 2 to 3 feet. You have a moderate chance to see late afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.