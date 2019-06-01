Sticky conditions, isolated storms likely on sunny Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today features mostly sunny skies with clouds developing as the day progresses. The clouds cover is not only a result of the extremely warm temperatures, but also related to the passage a weak cold front through the First Coast. Storms chances north of I-10 are between 10-20% while areas south of the interstate should expect have a 20-40% thunderstorms Saturday afternoon.

Westerly winds will be the dominant flow for today. High temperatures will soar to the upper-90s in Jacksonville and across inland locations meanwhile highs will hit the upper 80s along the coast. Overnight lows will dip into the mid-70s under mostly clear skies.

Mostly dry conditions expected on Sunday and Monday as high pressure ridging extends over the region. There is a slight chance for showers and storms to develop during this period, with the strongest chances for convection occurring in the southernmost

portions of the our viewing area.

Unseasonably high temperatures will carry over into the beginning of next week with high temps reaching into the upper 90s for inland areas and in the lower 90s and upper 80s along the coast. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s for inland areas and in the mid to upper 70s along

shorelines.

