Storm of the Century hit Jacksonville 26 years ago today

March 1993 “Storm of the Century”was one of the most significant storms to impact the eastern United States.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - It was 26 years ago today when the the “Storm of the Century” hit Jacksonville with the force of a hurricane, packing two tornadoes.

The Superstorm Of 1993 struck with wind gusts to 74 MPH in Jacksonville producing tornadoes and generating a remarkable storm surge of 12 feet in Taylor County on Florida's Nature Coast.

The "No Name Storm" crossed the Gulf coast of Florida on March 12 and pushed a squall line through Duval county in the early morning hours of the 13th.

The fast moving squall, called a Derecho, spawned a twister that hit Jacksonville International airport pushing a 737 aircraft forty feet and damaging jetways.

This storm’s central pressure dropped to a level typical of Category 3 hurricane. The force pulled cold air into the state dumping over 4 inches of snow in the Florida Panhandle.

The storm spawned tornadoes and left coastal flooding, crippling snow, and bone-chilling cold in its wake.

More than 270 people in 13 different states died because of the storm with 44 lives lost in Florida.



Nearly half of the U.S. population was impacted resulting in approximately $5.5 billion in damages ($9.8 billion in 2019 dollars) as it swept from the Deep South all the way up the East Coast.

