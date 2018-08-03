Stormiest start to summer on record

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - July was a very busy month in terms of daily convection as Jacksonville broke its all-time record for the number of days with storms reported. Between June and July, Jacksonville International Airport reported storms on 47 out of 61 days.

The previous record for this time period was 45 days set in previous years of 1924, 1927, and 1971. Although the area saw numerous storms, the 8.86 inches in precipitation for the month ranked a surprising 33rd wettest. Out of 20 days of measurable rainfall, only six days observed a half inch or more, and many days saw a quarter inch or less.

So, despite there being a record stormy pattern, the record precipitation did not fall; however, the area still saw several inches above July normals. The record number of thunderstorms days was not isolated to JAX. Gainesville also broke their local record for number of thunderstorm days with 51 of 61. The previous record was 47.

Similar to Jacksonville, Gainesville only saw four days with over a half inch of observed precipitation, and if hadn't been for the 2.25 inches that fell on the 22nd of the month, GNV could have technically seen below average precipitation for the month. Looking over the area as a whole, this would not have been representative of the actual rainfall seen.

Other observations stations in the area, including within the city of Gainesville, saw upwards of 9-10 inches for the month of July. Across southeast Georgia, both Alma and St. Simons Island received above-average precipitation.

Overall the area observed near to above average precipitation for the month, keeping rivers high and the ground saturated.

Conditions at the airport in Jacksonville

Temperatures

The average temperature for July was 82.0 degrees which is -0.3 degrees below normal for Jacksonville International Airport. The average daily high was 90.5 degrees and the average daily

low was 73.5 degrees. The maximum temperature for the month was 95 degrees which occurred on the 12th and 13th of the month. The minimum temperature for the month was 69 degrees which occurred on the 22nd and 23rd. There were no record high maximum or minimum temperatures recorded for the month. There were 20 days in July that had a high temperature of 90 degrees or higher. There were no days during July in which temperatures were at or below freezing.

Rainfall

There were 20 days of measurable rainfall in July at Jacksonville International Airport. Monthly rainfall totaled 8.86 inches which is 2.31 inches above normal. The greatest 24 hour total in July was 1.81 inches on the 8th. There were no daily precipitation records during the month.

Wind

The average wind speed for July was 5.2 miles per hour. The peak wind speed was 32 miles per hour on the 16th and 17th. The peak wind gust for the month was 43 miles per hour on the 21st.

Outlook for August

The temperature outlook for northeast Florida and southeast Georgia indicates between a 30 and 40 percent chance of above average temperatures. The precipitation outlook for northeast Florida and southeast Georgia indicates between a 40 and 50 percent chance for above normal precipitation. The average temperature for August is 81.8 degrees. The average max temperature is 90.9 degrees and

the average min temperature is 72.7 degrees. Average rainfall for the month of August is 6.80 inches.

Additional rainfall reports from around the area:

Northeast Florida cities

Mayport Naval Station 4.17

Jasper 11.22

Beauclerc 6.43

Jacksonville Beach 5.73

Fernandina Beach 8.94

Lake City 7.33

Lake City 2 4.99

S Ponte Vedra Beach 3.71

Palm Coast 4.48

Crescent City 6.60

Gaineville 6.69

Hastings 6.23

Ocala 9.25

White Springs 3.42

Craig Airfiled 4.36

JAX Airport 8.86

NAS Jax 4.69

Bell 12.41

Federal Point 8.94

Bunnell 9.27

NE Palm Coast 4.61

NW Palm Coast 6.40

Flagler Beach 6.80

Southeast Georgia cites

Prigden 6.75

Homerville 5.62

Alma 6.15

Nahunta 12.40

Brunswick 5.21

Brunswick Airport 4.74

Woodbine 8.15

RAINFALL REPORTS ARE PRELIMINARY. CO-OP SITES REPORT A 24 HOUR TOTAL

NOT BASED ON A MIDNIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CALENDAR DAY.

