Storms are making our salt marshes higher

Sediment has increased in the marsh due to an increase in storm surge activity at Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The shoreline along our local National Parks is changing and nowhere is more evident than the shifts occurring in the Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve.

The National Park Service takes climate change seriously and its scientists are currently conducting research at six platform within the preserve to better manage hotspots of erosion and accretion.

The salt marsh north of Heckscher Drive is rising up to an inch high a year in spots which is important in order to outpace the annual rise in sea level.

The marsh areas around Talbot Island are getting higher by 5-25 millimeters. Salt marsh monitoring shows this area is accumulating much faster than other areas along the SE United States which typically has a 3-5 millimeter average rise.

Scientist Brian Gregory form the National Park Service says recent storms and excess sentiments flowing out of our local rivers like the St. Johns makes for a region that is typically 2 to 5 times higher than other marshes in the Southeast Coast Network.

Understanding changes in marsh elevation is important for interpreting changes in salt marsh vegetation and other estuarine ecosystem components.

Areas along the coast are eroding especially at American Beach. Data has been collected at this spot on Amelia Island since 2014 and shows a loss of sand especially after Hurricane Matthew. Although the data only goes back 3 years, scientists will continue to use GPS data over the years to look for any shoreline stabilization.

