Storms remain active the next two afternoons

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After the 2nd hottest 11-day stretch in Jacksonville's history, we have done a 180°, as cooler, more seasonal temperatures develop and afternoon storms have returned. The wetter pattern started off rather disappointedly on Saturday as the only storms were well south and west of Jacksonville. But yesterday and today, those storms have become much more widespread.

Rainfall the past 3 afternoons has been upward of 2".

Recent rainfall has been welcomed yet we could use more, especially west of Jacksonville.

And we have possibly another 2" to go over the next two afternoons. Tuesday and Wednesday will both start off with partly cloudy and muggy conditions. Temperatures will start off in the low 70s and quickly zoom towards 90° and this will take place before 1 p.m. It will be about 1 p.m. that a few isolated storms will begin to fire off. Building from there into the evening skies. Best chances should be areas along I-95 receiving heavy storms and maybe seeing some small hail.

On Tuesday, there will be a slight chance of one or two severe thunderstorms both afternoons. the biggest threat will be from gusty winds, lightning and briefly blinding rains.

Once we get past Wednesday, the atmosphere will dry out such that only an isolated afternoon or evening I-95 storm will develop each afternoon through the weekend.

Next 2 days (does not inlude localized storm amounts.)

Next 10 days

