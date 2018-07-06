Stormy afternoon fades into a muggy Friday evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The afternoon storms today fired up around lunch in our coastal counties and pushed Westward. We saw the potential for hail along I-10 for a bit, but no damage reports were issued. I-95 counties are pretty much done with the rain already, it will be closer to sunset for I-75 counties to dry out.

Tonight will be muggy, with partial clearing. Overnight lows will get down into the low 70s.

Saturday starts out with partly sunny skies. The sun will peek out between clouds and warm us up quickly, topping out in the low 90s. Expect 60% chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms to fire up after 2p.m. Most areas could see between a tenth of an inch and a quarter of an inch of rain, with some isolated areas will see heavier rain. The coverage of the rain starts to dwindle after 7p.m. and is gone completely by midnight.

Sunday will be mild to start out with, in the low 70s under partly sunny skies. We could see a few earlier and mid day showers with Sunday's 60% chance for showers, but the coverage of the rain still peaks in the afternoon hours. Expect to top out in the upper 80s on Sunday.

All eyes are on the first Hurricane of the season, Beryl. The storm is very small in size, but rapidly intensifying. Hurricane Beryl should peak as a Category 2 Hurricane as it approaches the Lesser Antilles, but wind shear should weaken and tear the system apart as it reaches or before it reaches Hispaniola next week.