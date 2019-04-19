Child killed, 2nd injured, damage in wake of strong April storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A line of storms brought severe thunderstorms and possible tornados across North Florida on Friday morning, leaving at least one child dead and a second was injured near Tallahassee. There are also numerous reports of downed trees and powerlines across North Florida and Southeast Georgia.

An 8-year-old girl died and a 12-year-old boy was injured when a tree fell through their home near Tallahassee about 8 a.m. A tree hit a mobile home near Live Oak, but there were no injuries were reported.

Baker County Fire-Rescue reported that two people injured when an SUV went off a slick road and hit a tree in Glen St. Mary, near the Florida-Georgia border.

A weather-related fire is reported in Jasper, Georgia.

Charlton and Ware counties preemptively closed their schools Friday. Santa Fe College in Gainesville closed at middday, asking all students and staff to shelter in place.

NAS Jacksonville announced it would send nonessential employees home at 1 p.m.

About 12:30 p.m., Clay Electric was reporting 15,000 outages between Alachua, Baker, Clay, Columbia and Union counties. About 7,000 customers of JEA in various pockets across Jacksonville were shown as out of power. Florida Power and Light was reporting isolated outages across its coverage area.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.