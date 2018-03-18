Strong to severe storms arrive Sunday night through Monday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A series of strong to severe storms will move across the region from Sunday evening through Tuesday evening. The Weather Authority is chiefly concerned with intense, brief downpours of rain and high winds, but hail, an isolated spin-up or localized flooding can't be ruled out, however, threat levels for the aforementioned impacts remain low.

Tonight a warm front develops along FL-GA border. A cluster of showers and thunderstorms will move west to east from the Florida panhandle along the frontal boundary through the late night period. Expect storms to approach areas near and along I-75 between 8 - 9 p.m., Highway 301 between 9 - 10 p.m. and I-95 between 10 p.m. - Midnight. Temperatures will remain mild tonight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow morning Scattered thunderstorms associated with the warm front will likely be ongoing during the morning hours and will tapper as sunrise nears. Additional thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon and evening hours posing another chance for severe thunderstorms. Monday highs will reach the upper 70s.

A cold front associated with a strengthening low pressure system will move through the area during the day on Tuesday. Moist and unstable air ahead of this system will result in the development of thunderstorms, some of which could be severe. Hail and wind are the main threats with isolated tornadoes possible as well. Storms will exit the area by evening.

The first day of spring is Tuesday, however, Wednesday winter-like weather will make a comeback as daytime highs stay in the 60s with overnight lower 40s for the remainder of the week.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.