Strong to severe thunderstorms possible today mainly north of I-10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hot and breezy conditions are expected today as southwesterly winds rush in ahead on approaching cold front. Showers and thunderstorms will spread out over Southeast Georgia by early afternoon. Strong to severe storms will be possible with the potential for damaging winds and hail.

These storms will reach southward to near the I-10 corridor and into Northeast Florida by early evening. Expect showers and storms to slowly weaken and decrease this evening as they move south of Jacksonville and into the Atlantic Ocean.

The same front responsible for storms today will linger over the First Coast into Monday producing another round of wet weather mainly across Northeast Florida. The main threat from the storms will be locally heavy rainfall with 0.50"-1.00" rainfall area-wide, but localized 2"-3". Some strong storms with gusty winds of 40-50 mph and small hail along with a few isolated severe storms still possible, but overall severe threat slightly less than today.

High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s both today and Monday as overnight lows will fall to the lower 70s.

