Study shows hot summer bad for health

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - The number of hot days are rising and threatening the health of outdoor workers in Jacksonville.

We are used to living with the heat in north Florida but that heat is getting hotter and is a growing public health risk not just here but the entire state for construction and agricultural workers.

A report shows Florida workers need protection from heat more than ever because every county is seeing hotter conditions putting construction and agricultural workers at dangerous risk for heat stress, heat stroke and other heat related illnesses.

From June through October Jacksonville had 90 days 90 degrees or higher putting Duval county in the top ten list of dangerous levels of heat for an extraordinary proportion of the time.

The list factors three levels of physical exertion and the combined unsafe levels of heat during a 12 hour daytime period.

For people performing very heavy outdoor work in Duval county, temperatures combined with sunshine, wind and humidity to make dangerous working conditions for 98% of the days from May 1 to Sept. 30.

This makes Duval the highest ranking city in north Florida.

When compared to other Florida counties Duval came in eight place just behind Pinellas and below Miami-Dade’s top spot.

Heat stress injuries in the sunshine state are putting outdoor workers at greater risk.

Emory University’s Valerie Mac working with Dr. McCauley and the Farmworker Association of Florida looked at WeatherSTEM records across the state to study heat illness in Florida farmworkers.

Dr. Mac found “on at least one day during the study, four out of five participants exceeded the recommended limit of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit for body temperature, which places individuals at higher risk for heat illness. Half of the workers went to work dehydrated on at least one day during the study. And that proportion rose to over three-fourths of workers in the after-work-day measurements. These data provide evidence of heat illness risk that is present for Florida workers.”

The average annual heat-related death rate for agricultural workers is nearly 20 times greater than that of the U.S. civilian workforce.

Currently, outdoor workers in the United States are not protected by any federal rule on heat stress.



