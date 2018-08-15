Subtropical storm Ernesto becomes better organized over the Atlantic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - At 11a.m, the center of Subtropical Storm Ernesto was located near latitude 38.1 North, longitude 46.0 West. The storm is moving toward the north near 8 mph. A turn toward the north-northeast is expected later today, and a faster northeastward motion is expected by late Thursday and should continue through early Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is possible during the next 24 hours. The system is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone Thursday night or early Friday. Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 160 miles from the center.

Ernesto will spend the next day over marginally warm sea surface temperatures and in a low-shear environment - which will lead to some strengthening. Starting late Thursday, into Friday, the cyclone will be moving over much colder water which should cause it to become post-tropical by the weekend. The post-tropical cyclone is forecast to merge with a frontal zone associated with a larger extratropical cyclone over the North Atlantic in 3 to 4 days.

