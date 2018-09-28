Subtropical Storm Leslie reforms in the Atlantic

Subtropical Storm Leslie reformed over the open Atlantic on Friday afternoon. Leslie is several hundred miles west of the Azores. Central convection associated with Post-Tropical Storm Leslie has gradually increased during the last couple of days and is now organized into a group of bands that wraps most of the way around the center.

Subtropical Storm Leslie has sustained winds of 50mph and is moving to the West at 10mph.

The forecast track takes the center of Leslie over increasing sea surface temperatures during the next several days.

The global models suggest that little change in strength will occur during the first 48-72 h as Leslie gradually develops the upper-level outflow pattern of a tropical cyclone and transitions to a tropical storm. After that time, they are in good agreement that the cyclone will strengthen. Based on this, the

intensity forecast shows only modest intensification during the first 48 h, followed by strengthening to a probably conservative 60 kt. The forecast also calls for transition to a tropical storm between 48-72 h, with the caveat that this could occur earlier.

Earlier satellite data indicated that the powerful low is producing storm-force winds that extend several hundred miles from the center, and Leslie will likely continue producing strong winds and high seas over a large portion of the central Atlantic for the next few days​.



Subtropical Storm Leslie is producing 12 to 13 ft seas over the open ocean and is producing an 8 to 10 ft long range swell.

